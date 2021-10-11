Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,646 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

PEGA opened at $124.46 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.