Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $10.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.