Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 193.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

