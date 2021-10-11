Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 86.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

