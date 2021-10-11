Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

