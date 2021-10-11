Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,845 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.90. 1,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,205. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

