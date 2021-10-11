Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,406 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $879,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.93. 28,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,511. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.