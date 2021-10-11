Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

