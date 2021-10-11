Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.
LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
