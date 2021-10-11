Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.28. 365,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

