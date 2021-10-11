Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $139.81. The stock had a trading volume of 116,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.