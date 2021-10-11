Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $29.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

CCBG opened at $26.40 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $445.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,913,000 after buying an additional 165,304 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

