CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,546,000 after buying an additional 240,347 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $121.22 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

