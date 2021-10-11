CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

IHF opened at $257.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $198.06 and a 1 year high of $275.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.48.

