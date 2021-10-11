CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $299.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

