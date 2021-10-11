CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

