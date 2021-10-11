CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

