CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $343.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $221.73 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.58 and its 200-day moving average is $362.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

