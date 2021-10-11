Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

