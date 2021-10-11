Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $279.54 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $279.54 million and $30.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,400,234,311 coins and its circulating supply is 2,353,304,381 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

