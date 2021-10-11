Celo Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $459,916.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $92.58 million and $459,916.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00217491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00097129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 92,333,927 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

