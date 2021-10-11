Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.83

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 4647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

