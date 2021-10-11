Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.18.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$14.06 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 319.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.