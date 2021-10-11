Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.42. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 34,652 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

