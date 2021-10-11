Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.29.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

