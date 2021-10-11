Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPYYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

