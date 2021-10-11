Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,700 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

CQP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last 90 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

