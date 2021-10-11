Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 236,069 shares.The stock last traded at $12.36 and had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research firms have commented on KDNY. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $555.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 208,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

