Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 331,118 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,000. Bally’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Bally’s by 100.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $14,996,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of BALY traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.