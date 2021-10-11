Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $15.20 Million Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 262,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

WWE traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,109. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

