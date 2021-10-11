Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $718,000 Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 85.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 7,749.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 759,441 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. 15,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.