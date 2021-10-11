Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.45. 16,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,117. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

