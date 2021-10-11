Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 162,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,714,000. Teradyne makes up approximately 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

