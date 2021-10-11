Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. 2,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,989. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

