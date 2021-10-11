CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

SMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SMT opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$478.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

