Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.27% of Ciena worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

