Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Down 6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 183,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,097,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cinemark by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.