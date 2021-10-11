Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,303,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $402.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.