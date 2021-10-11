CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

CCAC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.