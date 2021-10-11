Citigroup Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $2,765,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at $830,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.