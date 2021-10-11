Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 335.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Inogen worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Inogen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Inogen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $42.82 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $968.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

