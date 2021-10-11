Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kopin worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $4.85 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

