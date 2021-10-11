Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,003 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

