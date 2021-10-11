Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after buying an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 257,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

