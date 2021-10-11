Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 108,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 83,808 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 801,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC opened at $22.16 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.