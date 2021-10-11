Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,782 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of TravelCenters of America worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TA opened at $55.62 on Monday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $810.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

