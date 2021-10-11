Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $111,634.92 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

CVEO opened at $21.50 on Monday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $307.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

