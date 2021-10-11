Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.67 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.