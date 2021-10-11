Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,490,678 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $301,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after acquiring an additional 365,722 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.