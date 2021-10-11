Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,997 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $356,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.