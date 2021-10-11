Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $206,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in National Vision by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 269,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

EYE stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

